RAM asking for volunteers for free healthcare clinic in January

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free healthcare clinic.

The clinic is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 and will offer free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. RAM is hoping professionals will be able to support their staff for the three-day clinic, which will be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.

“RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11-12 and take down on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 15-16,” officials said. Overnight parking staff is needed, as well as interpreters who can help aid patients through the process. Volunteers do not need to work in the medical field for those jobs.

The clinic will be free, and no ID is required. RAM plans to offer dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Looking to volunteer? You can sign up here.

