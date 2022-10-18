Thousands raised for nonprofits from Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - $130,000 will be divided between Second Harvest Food Banks of East Tennessee and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

As inflation hits everyone, the organizations said this big donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Inflation has hit the ones we feed pretty significantly, and it’s impacted us, too, because we’re buying food, and it’s costing more money,” said Second Harvest of East Tenn. Executive Director, Elaine Steno.

Second Harvest will use the $65,000 proceeds to provide 195,000 meals to people in the 18 counties it serves.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley plans to use its funds to invest in programs supporting both academic development and mental health.

“The need of kids, we see it every day in our clubs, and we see it so frequently in society right now. The need of kids is great, whether it’s educationally or the mental health piece, kids need support,” said Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley President and CEO Bart McFadden.

Organizers said the Smoky Mountain Air Show ultimately is about the power of giving back, and they hope that spirit carries on into next year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.