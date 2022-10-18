Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

A Boy Scouts troop was rescued after bad conditions left them stranded at their campsite. (KFOX, New Mexico State Police)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest.

Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.

Families back home became worried when they didn’t hear from their loved ones.

New Mexico State Police said they got a call from someone in the troop Oct. 8, but bad weather prevented them from attempting a rescue.

Officials said rescuers flew in the next day to find the scouts.

State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and airlifted them all to safety. (New Mexico State Police)

State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located the troop and airlifted them all to safety.

The scouts were reunited with their families at the national monument’s visitor center. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vols rushed the field after the big win.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goal posts in less than 3 days
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
Clean-up crews working at Neyland Stadium after the Vols defeated Alabama on Saturday.
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser