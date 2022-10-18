Tee it up for a good cause at the 2022 Goodwill Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time is running out to sign up for the 12th annual Goodwill Golf Classic.

The tournament raises money for Goodwill Industries Knoxville. It’s more than a thrift store. Goodwill helps provide job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment.

This year’s tournament is at Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville, named one of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play.”

The tournament starts at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Registration is at noon with range balls, cart, goody bag and lunch provided.

Gather a team for a fun day of golf and/or sponsor the event! The individual Player fee is $150 and a Team of 4 is $550. Prizes will be rewarded to first, second and third-place teams after the natural break in the flight’s scores have been determined.

To sign up, click here or call 865-588-8567 ext 10030

