Another chilly Thursday before gradually warming up towards the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are near freezing again Thursday morning, but we gradually start to warm up each day before we get back to average this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight drops to the low 30s again, but we’ll have scattered clouds move by the morning, so that can lead to a few slightly warmer spots (mid 30s) and keep frost patchy again. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Thursday morning.

After starting out with some clouds Thursday morning, we should see those mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be near 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

That mixture of sun and clouds continues Friday with highs in the mid-60s. It’ll be chilly for some Friday night football, so bring the layers!

For the weekend, we are back to near average with highs in the low 70s Saturday and then mid-70s Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday, but that is just ahead of the next cold front. We still need the rain, but, as of now, we’re looking at scattered light showers next Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

