Audiologists say get hearing test before buying over-the-counter hearing aids

Over-the-counter hearing aids are available nationwide, no prescription needed.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, Americans are allowed to buy hearing aids from a retail store without a prescription. The F.D.A. approved over-the-counter hearing aids for people 18 and up. The devices hit shelves in retail stores this week.

“I think it’s going to kick the door open for people who maybe were hesitant before to do something about their hearing loss,” said clinical associate professor at Univ. of Tennessee’s Health Science Center and audiologist, Dr. Beth Humphrey.

About 30 million people suffer from hearing loss in the U.S., but only one in five people see a hearing professional for help, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“Once people finally make the step to do something about it, they realize they’d been missing out on communication with their friends and loved ones,” said Humphrey.

These O.T.C. devices range in price from $200 to $1,000. Compare that to prescription aids that cost between $2,000 and $8,000.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity for over-the-counter devices to give access to hearing for those individuals who may need it, but I do think appropriately fitting them is going to be the keyword,” said Dr. Micayla Sayers, U.T. Pediatric Clinical Audiology instructor.

Hearing professionals fear people who opt to buy over-the-counter hearing aids will not adjust them correctly, and consequently will damage their ears. They said it’s important if you suspect you have hearing loss to get a comprehensive hearing exam before buying any hearing aid.

You can buy O.T.C. hearing aids at major retailers like Walmart, Walgreens, and Best Buy or online.

