Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released.

We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing.

The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.

The autopsy report said the coroner couldn’t determine how Serenity died, but it did find that her death was consistent with a homicide.

Serenity was last seen in December of 2020. The 4-year-old’s extended family reported her missing at the end of 2021.

In February, officers found Serenity’s body in a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hugh Hill, were charged with Serenity’s murder and abuse of a corpse in Bullitt County.

They face up to life in prison if convicted.

