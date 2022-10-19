Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released.

We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing.

The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.

The autopsy report said the coroner couldn’t determine how Serenity died, but it did find that her death was consistent with a homicide.

Serenity was last seen in December of 2020. The 4-year-old’s extended family reported her missing at the end of 2021.

In February, officers found Serenity’s body in a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Serenity’s mother, Catherine McKinney, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hugh Hill, were charged with Serenity’s murder and abuse of a corpse in Bullitt County.

They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his...
Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health
Jumbe
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
Vol fan celebrates being cancer free during Alabama game
East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory