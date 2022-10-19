‘Coats for the Cold’ returns, how you can help KARM reach its goal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People have been breaking out their coats this week as temperatures dropped. But a lot of people don’t have the luxury of pulling a jacket out of their closet.

That’s where Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) comes in. KARM is aiming to donate 10,000 coats to the homeless and people who can’t afford one. It’s a big number, but they did it last year, and they plan on doing it again.

“Street homelessness numbers have skyrocketed since the pandemic,” Public Relations Director for KARM, Karen Bowdle, said.

The idea is to put coats on the backs of people who can’t afford them.

“We came up with the theme last year and this year again, cover the end zone,” said Bowdle, referring to the end zone of Neyland Stadium.

University of Tennessee Athletics is partnering with KARM to help them reach their goal. Bowdle said that partnership helped them achieve the same goal of 10,000 coats last year, the highest total in several years.

“Who doesn’t love UT athletics? Just to have that brand sort of partnered with a community outreach event like this, it’s just sweet,” Bowle said.

UT Athletics will host a coat drive on Nov. 2, to help the cause.

If you’d like to donate, you can stop by any KARM store or Prestige Cleaners through Nov. 12, with a new or lightly used jacket.

Bowdle said jackets of all sizes for all ages are welcome, and she added that coats for kids and plus-sized people are always of greater need.

The jackets will be distributed in the second half of November, and into December.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.