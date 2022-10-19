Early voting begins in Tennessee

You can cast your ballot Monday through Saturday at any early voting location.
Folks can begin casting their ballots for the general election.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Tennesseeans can start voting in the election early.

Early voting lasts until Nov. 3, just five days before election day.

You can cast your ballot Monday through Saturday at any early voting location. To see where and when you should go to vote early, you can contact the local county election commission office.

Unable to get to the polls? You may be eligible for an absentee ballot. Find out here.

