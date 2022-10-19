Family-friendly events to Find your Fun this weekend

Check out all the ways to Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out this list of things to do for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend.

Friday, October 21st:

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta begins Friday night. It’s a new nighttime immersive adventure at Anakeesta created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory. This is the 15th experience in the Lumina enchanted night walk series and the first in the U.S. You and your family can take a walk through the Smoky Mountains every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Historic Scott County Jail and Museum is hosting a unique event Friday and Saturday. It’s a living history experience as you walk through the jail by candlelight. Drama students from Oneida High School will portray historic characters throughout the jail’s past. The two-night event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the museum’s website.

Get glowing for Alzheimer’s! Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is a 5K glow run/walk to benefit families living in Tennessee with Alzheimer’s. It starts at Alliance Brewing Company. You get a fun glow-in-the-dark shirt and goodie bag when you register. You can bring the whole family as there will be a glow station, food, drinks and prizes.

Saturday, October 22nd:

The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest is back in Dandridge this weekend. It’s Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The balloons typically inflate around 4 p.m. On both nights the festival will conclude with a balloon glow finale. There will also be food trucks, a kid’s fair, live music, vendors, and more. Tickets are $25 for both days for adults and kids are $16. You can also buy tickets for tethered rides at $20, tickets are on a first come first served basis.

Sunday, October 23rd:

The Tennessee Theatre is hosting its annual Costumes and Classic Cartoons Sunday. It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Warner Brother Cartoons will be shown on the big screen. There will also be trick-or-treating stations and a children’s area for kids to color and do crafts. The best part is that the event is free and families are encouraged to dress up!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days
Fans storm the field after an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Alabama,...
Vols win shook the earth
Neyland Stadium
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Nashville social club owner pleads guilty to violating campaign finance laws
UT Cheerleaders / Source: (University of Tennessee Athletics)
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag
Vol basketball
Vols take three preseason All-SEC Selections, picked to finish third
Warming up for the weekend
Another chilly Thursday before gradually warming up towards the end of the week