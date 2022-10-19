Family-friendly events to Find your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out this list of things to do for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend.

Friday, October 21st:

Astra Lumina at Anakeesta begins Friday night. It’s a new nighttime immersive adventure at Anakeesta created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory. This is the 15th experience in the Lumina enchanted night walk series and the first in the U.S. You and your family can take a walk through the Smoky Mountains every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Historic Scott County Jail and Museum is hosting a unique event Friday and Saturday. It’s a living history experience as you walk through the jail by candlelight. Drama students from Oneida High School will portray historic characters throughout the jail’s past. The two-night event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the museum’s website.

Get glowing for Alzheimer’s! Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is a 5K glow run/walk to benefit families living in Tennessee with Alzheimer’s. It starts at Alliance Brewing Company. You get a fun glow-in-the-dark shirt and goodie bag when you register. You can bring the whole family as there will be a glow station, food, drinks and prizes.

Saturday, October 22nd:

The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest is back in Dandridge this weekend. It’s Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The balloons typically inflate around 4 p.m. On both nights the festival will conclude with a balloon glow finale. There will also be food trucks, a kid’s fair, live music, vendors, and more. Tickets are $25 for both days for adults and kids are $16. You can also buy tickets for tethered rides at $20, tickets are on a first come first served basis.

Sunday, October 23rd:

The Tennessee Theatre is hosting its annual Costumes and Classic Cartoons Sunday. It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Warner Brother Cartoons will be shown on the big screen. There will also be trick-or-treating stations and a children’s area for kids to color and do crafts. The best part is that the event is free and families are encouraged to dress up!

