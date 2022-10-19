Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when you’re likely to have a frosty start to the day.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(WVLT)

This morning is under another Freeze Warning until 10 AM. A few clouds are exiting early, so that leaves patchy frost developing. A light breeze can keep frost from forming in spots, but it makes us feel colder. The low is around 31 degrees in Knoxville.

Wednesday is a beautiful, sunny day, but the high is still only around 56 degrees. The wind shift starts now, but it will take a few days to get back to “normal”. So, today’s southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph can make you feel a little cooler.

Tonight drops to the low 30s again, but we’ll have scattered clouds move by the morning, so that can lead to a few slightly warmer spots (mid 30s) and keep frost patchy again.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are gradually warming up to the upper 50s Thursday and then mid 60s Friday.

For the weekend, we are back to near average with highs in the low 70s Saturday and then mid 70s Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday, but that is just ahead of the next cold front. We still need the rain, but, as of now, we’re looking at scattered light showers next Wednesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

