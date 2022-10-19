Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand.

While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot.

“Any time you’re changing the most important source of law in the state that’s important, we’re potentially going to make changes to the most important document setting forth the law of our state, I think that’s always important,” associate dean of academic affairs at LMU Law School, William Gill, said. “It’s always important to know what you’re voting on and I think sometimes it’s hard to know what you’re voting on at the moment so read ahead so you know what you’re voting to express your values.”

Amendment number one would solidify the state’s Right to Work Law in the constitution.

While already a statute in Tennessee, this would make it harder to repeal the law that doesn’t allow employers to base employment on union membership or nonmembership.

“It would take what is currently a matter of state law and put it in the constitution and make it much harder to change and that would say employers can not take it into account of or if you’re not in a union to make decisions,” said Gill.

Amendment number two creates a process for the temporary exercise of the powers and duties of the governor should he or she be unable to discharge the powers or duties of the Office of the Governor.

A yes vote on amendment three would change the Tennessee Constitution to say “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited.” Right now, the Tennessee Constitution allows for slavery or servitude of a convicted felon.

A yes vote on amendment four would remove an unenforceable law in the Tennessee Constitution that bars members of the clergy from running for office.

A Supreme Court ruling in 1978 deemed that section of the Tennessee Constitution unconstitutional making it unenforceable since the late 70s.

Officials recommend looking at a sample ballot before heading to vote.

