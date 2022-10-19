Knoxville Breast Cancer Facility offering minimally invasive treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville breast cancer clinic is offering patients another way to fight the disease, that doesn’t involve chemotherapy.

The procedure is called cryoablation. Dr. Kamilia Kozlowski at the Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center, said cryoablation freezes the cancerous tumor, causing it to shrink over time. She said this outpatient procedure is less invasive compared to other treatments

”Cryoablation uses cold. A cold technique that actually breaks down the cancer cell and the lymphocytes form antibodies to that cancer cell, and so it helps to prevent it. It helps increase your immunity from a reoccurrence,” shared Kozlowski.

Kozlowski said cryoablation has also been used to treat other forms of cancer like prostate, lung, and bone cancer.

”I’ve had women who go out and go shopping afterward at the mall. Essentially it’s a painless procedure. If it’s under a centimeter you have essentially a 100% chance of no reoccurrence. If it’s 1.5 centimeters you have a 92% success rate. The reoccurrence rate is really low, very low,” said Kozlowski.

Sandra Medows said she had the cryoablation procedure done after finding a tumor in her breast back in 2016. She said if she had to do the procedure all over again, she would.

“I watched what she did and my tumor was close to the skin and close to the muscle underneath and so she had to juggle doing the cryoablation and using saline solution to buffer the freezing so that the skin and the muscle underneath would not freeze and I had no trouble at all,” said Medows.

Kozlowski said people should check with their doctor to see if they qualify for the treatment and if their insurance covers it.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.