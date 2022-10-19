Lady Vols picked second, 3 named Preseason All-SEC in media poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers.

Tennessee is planning on returning 10 players, including four full-time starters from the squad that finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC, while advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16. UT is also bringing on board six newcomers, three of which are all-conference recipient transfers and a sophomore newcomer who was a five-star prep recruit and a five-star freshman signee.

Media members also selected a Preseason All-SEC Team, and three Lady Vols were named to the first unit: Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Rickea Jackson.

South Carolina topped the order, with Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida and Kentucky rounding out the top half the league.

