Lady Vols picked second, 3 named Preseason All-SEC in media poll

South Carolina topped the order, with Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida and Kentucky rounding out the top half the league.
Lady Vols
Lady Vols(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference women’s basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Lady Vols managed to get picked to finish second in the league in the 2022-23 season. The vote came from a panel of SEC and national media providers.

Tennessee is planning on returning 10 players, including four full-time starters from the squad that finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC, while advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16. UT is also bringing on board six newcomers, three of which are all-conference recipient transfers and a sophomore newcomer who was a five-star prep recruit and a five-star freshman signee.

Media members also selected a Preseason All-SEC Team, and three Lady Vols were named to the first unit: Jordan Horston, Tamari Key and Rickea Jackson.

