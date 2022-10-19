Missing elderly man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.

After he went missing from his home, Hartgrove reportedly headed to Hawkins County. KPD officials tracked to Statesville, North Carolina.

