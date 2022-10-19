Missing elderly man found safe

KPD officials reported Jack Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
Jack Hartgrove
Jack Hartgrove(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.

After he went missing from his home, Hartgrove reportedly headed to Hawkins County. KPD officials tracked to Statesville, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

