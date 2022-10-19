Support East Tenn. charities through an online auction

Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association is hosting the 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament with a live online auction.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to support local charities in Sevier County, you can score some great silent auction items through the 25th Annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association’s Benefit Golf Tournament.

This year, the silent auction that’s normally held the day of the tournament is online. You have less than 23 hours until the auction closes.

As of right now:

  • Over 60 items to bid on
  • A few more items will be added tonight

You can share the link on social media to get friends and family involved: YourCharityAuction.com/PFHTA

The golf tournament raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic and Pigeon Forge High School Scholarships.

The auction will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association is hosting the 25th Annual Benefit Golf...
Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association is hosting the 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament with a live online auction.(PFHTA)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goalposts in less than 3 days
Fans storm the field after an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Alabama,...
Vols win shook the earth
Neyland Stadium
SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan

Latest News

Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center
Knoxville Breast Cancer Facility offering minimally invasive treatment
Ballots across the state of Tennessee will have four Constitutional amendments on them.
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
The F.D.A. approved over-the-counter hearing aids for people 18 and up. The devices hit shelves...
Audiologists say get hearing test before buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Jack Hartgrove
Missing elderly man found safe