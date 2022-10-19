Support East Tenn. charities through an online auction

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to support local charities in Sevier County, you can score some great silent auction items through the 25th Annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association’s Benefit Golf Tournament.

This year, the silent auction that’s normally held the day of the tournament is online. You have less than 23 hours until the auction closes.

As of right now:

Over 60 items to bid on

A few more items will be added tonight

You can share the link on social media to get friends and family involved: YourCharityAuction.com/PFHTA

The golf tournament raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic and Pigeon Forge High School Scholarships.

The auction will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association is hosting the 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament with a live online auction. (PFHTA)

