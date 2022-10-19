Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009.

On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.

The two dogs lost in the line of duty were Drago from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, and Dash from the Shepherdsville Police Department.

Both K-9 handlers said the dogs were a part of their family.

“He knew the difference between home life and work life. He would work, he worked great. Did his job great, but when we went home, he would roll around on the floor with my three-year-old granddaughter,” said Jeff Schank, Dash’s handler.

Drago’s handler, Dusty Newsome also said he was great with knowing the difference between his work and home life.

“When I’d take him out to work. I’d throw the vest on; he knew it was time to go. It was going from a nice dog to you know hey we got to stop bad guys,” he said.

Newsome also said he missed having his partner with him.

“There’s probably not a day goes by I don’t think about him,” he said. “But I mean, you just get by one day at a time.”

Schank said it meant a lot to know Dash’s name was on the memorial.

“Having Dash’s name on a plaque. It means a lot,” he said.

The monument now has ten plaques honoring all K-9 officers lost in Kentucky dated back to 1985.

