University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game.

The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium.

“Alabama took the L on Saturday, but we need our “L” back to complete the VOLS!” a post by the squad said.

Those with information are asked to contact utspirit@utk.edu.

