UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Knoxville sent an email to the student body to warn them about taking extra precautions for their safety after multiple students reported being sexually assaulted during the Alabama game on Oct. 15.

A student reported a sexual assault to a Campus Security Authority (CSA) on Tuesday, according to the email obtained by WVLT News.

“While at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 15, the student along with their group of friends were groped while walking to their seats,” the email reads. “The student reported while in their seats they witnessed others being assaulted within the same section. Other CSAs on campus have received reports of a similar nature.”

None of the incidents were reported to the university’s police department.

“In an effort to provide timely and accurate information to our students, staff, and faculty members, the following information is being provided to you so that you can make informed decisions about your safety,” officials said in the email.

The university added that if you are attacked, get to a safe place and contact law enforcement immediately. The university has resources for those attacked on their Title IX website.

WVLT News has reached out to campus police for further information, including why a report was not filed.

