Vol fans celebrate win over Alabama in permanent way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time in 16 years, some fans felt like making the celebration extra special.

While thousands stormed the field, hundreds of people immediately picked up the phone and called, asking to get a tattoo commemorating the occasion.

At Born This Way Body Arts, owner April Thomas said they’ve gotten well over 200 inquiries into getting Vol-themed tattoos since the game ended.

“We bleed orange. There’s no doubt about that,” said Tony Williams while getting “GBO” tattooed on his leg.

Another person in the shop showcased the “Vol for Life” ink they got right after the game ended.

Closer to downtown, Saint Tattoo reported they had already given out more than 20 Tennessee-themed tattoos in the last three days alone.

“Power T on the thigh and on the butt and Vols with the money symbol as the S on the inside of the lip,” said artist Justin Schmidt who described what the most popular options have been.

He added that in his four years in Knoxville, this has been the biggest demand for Vol-themed ink he’s ever seen, but there’s certainly been more in years prior.

One tattoo of note for Schmidt was when he inked Jesus on the power T logo on someone.

Vol fans show support with tattoos (WVLT)

“Tattoos are so personal to people, and they always want to show the things they love and care about, and it runs deep in East Tennessee,” said Thomas.

Both shops said they’re booked for the next couple of months, but they accept walk-ins when they can.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.