Vols take three preseason All-SEC Selections, picked to finish third

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference released its preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday, with three Vols included on the first and second teams. The votes came from a panel of SEC and national media members.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi made it to the first-team squad, while senior Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore Zakai Zeigler were named to the second team. The two teams included five players each. Tennessee’s selections on the two teams are the most of any team in the SEC.

The Vols were also picked to finish third in the league, fresh off a second-place regular-season finish and SEC Tournament championship this past spring. AP top-10 teams Kentucky and Arkansas were projected to finish higher.

The Vols, 11th in the preseason AP Poll, will take on No. 2 Gonzaga on Oct. 28 in the Legends of Basketball Classic in Frisco, Texas.

