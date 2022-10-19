Young-Williams to receive donations from business for every adoption in October

Subaru to donate $100 for every pet adoption
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams receives over 10,000 animals a year, and officials said they’re seeing a lot more this year than recent years. East Tennessee businesses have worked to help Young-Williams raise money for every animal adopted from their facilities.

Subaru will donate $100 for each animal adopted in October.

“It’s a win-win,” director of development at Young-Williams, Kari Parker, said. “It’s a win for the puppy or grown dog and it’s a win for you.”

They have several dogs up for adoption, including a new beagle puppy they’ve named Holston. Parker said they received him recently.

“He’s just a little beagle mix. So calm, so sweet and so ready to be loved,” Parker said.

The non-profit has also asked pet owners and possible future pet owners to celebrate Make Your Dog’s Day on Oct. 22. Like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Parker said it’s a day to show extra appreciation for your pets. They recommend pet owners do their pet’s favorite thing which could be going for a walk or drive to your dog’s favorite place, a special meal or snack or go shopping at a pet store for a new toy.

“It’s just that day where we share a little bit more time and love and it kind of just brings our conscious back to why we have a dog in the first place,” Parker said.

People who are looking into pet adoptions can find info here for animals available at Young-Williams.

