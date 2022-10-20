Another Freeze Warning to start the day, but a warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From freezing to 60s today, at least the afternoons are gradually warming for now, but the mornings slowly catch up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is in the low 30s again, with patchy frost. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM. A few clouds move through to star the day, which can help to keep some a tiny bit warmer. Patchy fog is also developing, with less wind, which can actually create more frost in the foggy spots.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with only a few clouds early and then all sunshine for your afternoon. Your high is around 61 degrees, which is still 10 degrees below average but 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. To keep pushing that Arctic air back north, the southwesterly winds increase today. We have a a 5 to 15 mph wind and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy frost, and a low around 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny as well, and a little warmer. We’re aimed at a high of 66 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

This weekend looks great and feels even better! Saturday’s high is around 71 degrees, which is right around normal. It’s UT’s Homecoming game, with UT Martin coming to town. The morning tailgating is cold, with a low around 40 degrees, then low 60s by Noon when the game starts.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday, but the next cold front sped up just a bit. We’re now looking at rain shower to move in Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours, and taper off Wednesday morning. While we need the rain, as of now, we’re looking at an average third of an inch for area. We’ll keep you updated on that latest timing and rainfall potential on WVLT News!

