East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family celebrated two major victories Saturday, which included the Vols beating Alabama and Trey White beating cancer. White officially went home to fight his cancer the third Saturday in October back in 2017. They celebrated Trey being cancer-free at Neyland Stadium five years after he was diagnosed.

To say Trey White and his daughter, Lexi, are Vol fans would be an understatement.

“I’ve been in 15 years of hell and so I’m going cloud nine, I’m going cloud 15, whatever that is,” Trey White said.

Lexi is proud of her dad beating cancer, but knows what her favorite day of her life is.

“That day was Oct. 15, when we beat Alabama,” Lexi White said.

As pandemonium rang throughout Neyland Stadium after the Vols beat Alabama on a final second kick, the White family was reminded Trey almost didn’t make it there. His original cancer diagnosis showed a rare form of bone cancer.

“They actually told my family and my friends that after about a 3-hour surgery that I had spindle cell sarcoma which leaves you maybe six months to live,” Trey White said.

After the diagnosis, the family resorted to prayer and got better news a short time later. Trey was told he actually had non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a more treatable form of cancer.

“It’s still cancer. It’s not anything you ever want to hear,” Lexi White said.

His fight began once again. He also had cancer back in 1987. Doctors told him then he had colon cancer.

“I didn’t want to know anything about my chemo I just wanted to do it and get it done,” Trey White said.

Five years later, he and his family went into Neyland knowing Trey was cancer free. As Tennessee Vol fans, there was no better way to celebrate than inside Neyland with 100,000 of their closest friends. The most important ones though, were his family members.

“There’s people out there that care for you and love you and are praying for you whether they know you or not,” Trey White said.

White is expected to have his 5-year checkup this weekend to make sure the cancer is completely gone. The family will not be at Neyland for the UT-Martin game, but will be there for the Kentucky and Missouri games.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.