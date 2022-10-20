Final hearing for lawsuit over 12,000 untested rape kits begins this week

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final hearing for the class action lawsuit against the city of Memphis in a rape kit backlog case begins Thursday.

The lawsuit filed in 2014 includes more than two dozen women who say their rapists have roamed freely.

Three women filed this class action lawsuit back in 2014, but it includes more than two dozen women who all say, due to the City of Memphis’ failure to test rape kits back in 2003, their offenders continue to live freely.

The Janet Doe v City of Memphis case will determine if the city is responsible for failing to test more than 12,000 DNA rape kits.

Some women a part of the suit say they don’t want people close to them to experience what they did while other women claim their attackers haven’t been found.

This hearing comes just weeks after another citizen here in Memphis, Alisha Franklin, filed a suit against the city and the Memphis Police Department involving her rape kit.

Franklin claims the man who’s charged in Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder, Cleotha Henderson (Abston), raped her and if her kit had been tested, Fletcher would be alive today.

