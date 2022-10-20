Frosty cold Friday morning to more mild temperatures this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start Friday, but more sunshine and milder temperatures are expected by the afternoon hours!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those mostly clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures which means more patchy frost Friday morning. We’ll start out near 35 degrees, some spots could drop near freezing.

Friday is mostly sunny as well, and a little warmer. We’re aimed at a high of 66 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend looks great and feels even better! Saturday’s high is around 71 degrees, which is right around normal. It’s UT’s Homecoming game, with UT Martin coming to town. The morning tailgating is cold, with a low around 40 degrees, then low 60s by Noon when the game starts.

I'm All Vol Forecast for UT's Homecoming game. (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday. The timing of our next cold front is a question mark. Models are back and forth on the timing, so it looks like we could see that front push in Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

While we need the rain, as of now, we’re looking at an average third of an inch for our area. We’ll keep you updated on that latest timing and rainfall potential on WVLT News!

