Frosty cold Friday morning to more mild temperatures this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain later next week with our next cold front.
More sunshine Friday
More sunshine Friday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start Friday, but more sunshine and milder temperatures are expected by the afternoon hours!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those mostly clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures which means more patchy frost Friday morning. We’ll start out near 35 degrees, some spots could drop near freezing.

Friday is mostly sunny as well, and a little warmer. We’re aimed at a high of 66 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend looks great and feels even better! Saturday’s high is around 71 degrees, which is right around normal. It’s UT’s Homecoming game, with UT Martin coming to town. The morning tailgating is cold, with a low around 40 degrees, then low 60s by Noon when the game starts.

I'm All Vol Forecast for UT's Homecoming game.
I'm All Vol Forecast for UT's Homecoming game.(WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming to the upper 70s next Monday. The timing of our next cold front is a question mark. Models are back and forth on the timing, so it looks like we could see that front push in Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

While we need the rain, as of now, we’re looking at an average third of an inch for our area. We’ll keep you updated on that latest timing and rainfall potential on WVLT News!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Another Freeze Warning to start the day, but a warming trend ahead
Warming up for the weekend
Another chilly Thursday before gradually warming up towards the end of the week