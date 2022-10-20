Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, zoo officials said.
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old giraffe at Zoo Knoxville has been placed under hospice care due to his declining health.

Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, recently began exhibiting signs of pain with movement, according to Zoo Knoxville officials. While his veterinary team and caretakers from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine have managed his pain with medication, a release stated that he had reached the maximum dosage that can be safely given to him.

Now, there are no additional treatment options.

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. Moving forward, his team is ensuring his comfort while monitoring his quality of life.

When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, according to a release.

“We have a responsibility to our animals to make sure we provide them with the optimal quality of life from birth to death,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation and education. “With that responsibility comes days when we have to make difficult but compassionate decisions such as this. We will carefully weigh all considerations to make the right decision at the right time, but ultimately our focus is to let Jumbe leave this world with dignity and surrounded by those who cared most for him.”

Zoo Knoxville received Jumbe in 2011 on the recommendation of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to ensure a genetically healthy and protected population of giraffe remain in human care as wild populations are declining and endangered.

Both of Jumbe’s offspring, a female born in 2019, and “J.J.” and a male born in 2020, still reside at Zoo Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his...
Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health
Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
Vol fan celebrates being cancer free during Alabama game
East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory