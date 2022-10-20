Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old giraffe at Zoo Knoxville has been placed under hospice care due to his declining health.

Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, recently began exhibiting signs of pain with movement, according to Zoo Knoxville officials. While his veterinary team and caretakers from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine have managed his pain with medication, a release stated that he had reached the maximum dosage that can be safely given to him.

Now, there are no additional treatment options.

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. Moving forward, his team is ensuring his comfort while monitoring his quality of life.

When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be euthanized, according to a release.

“We have a responsibility to our animals to make sure we provide them with the optimal quality of life from birth to death,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation and education. “With that responsibility comes days when we have to make difficult but compassionate decisions such as this. We will carefully weigh all considerations to make the right decision at the right time, but ultimately our focus is to let Jumbe leave this world with dignity and surrounded by those who cared most for him.”

Zoo Knoxville received Jumbe in 2011 on the recommendation of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to ensure a genetically healthy and protected population of giraffe remain in human care as wild populations are declining and endangered.

Both of Jumbe’s offspring, a female born in 2019, and “J.J.” and a male born in 2020, still reside at Zoo Knoxville.

