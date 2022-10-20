‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre.

The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008.

As the presale continues for the tickets, officials at the theatre are warning consumers to be careful when tickets go on sale to the general public, Monday.

”We worry about scamming for every single show that comes to the theatre. Of course, it is maybe a little more of an issue with Hamilton because it is Hamilton but it is an issue we deal with every single show,” executive director of the Tennessee Theatre, Becky Hancock, said.

Hancock was advising people to only buy tickets from the venue or Ticketmaster.

”We really are encouraging people not to buy from a third-party site that is not the Tennessee Theatre or Ticketmaster,” said Hancock. “Because we can’t guarantee the validity of those tickets and if you show up with a ticket that is invalid, that’s a sad, sad day.”

Even during presale tickets were selling fast, and those who were able to secure them added they felt more secure buying from the theatre.

”I’m not super worried about verified companies like Eventbrite or ticket master but if I was going through say Craiglist, Facebook Messenger, or Facebook Marketplace, I would be more hesitant because people could be lying if they have tickets,” said Mary Brown who purchased a ticket along with her friends.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and they can be purchased at the Tennessee Theatre box office or Ticketmaster.

