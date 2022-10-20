‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely

‘Hamilton’ will be the longest running show in the theatre’s history of hosting Broadway shows.
Hamilton will run for two weeks at the Tennessee Theatre in February.
By William Puckett
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre.

The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008.

As the presale continues for the tickets, officials at the theatre are warning consumers to be careful when tickets go on sale to the general public, Monday.

”We worry about scamming for every single show that comes to the theatre. Of course, it is maybe a little more of an issue with Hamilton because it is Hamilton but it is an issue we deal with every single show,” executive director of the Tennessee Theatre, Becky Hancock, said.

Hancock was advising people to only buy tickets from the venue or Ticketmaster.

”We really are encouraging people not to buy from a third-party site that is not the Tennessee Theatre or Ticketmaster,” said Hancock. “Because we can’t guarantee the validity of those tickets and if you show up with a ticket that is invalid, that’s a sad, sad day.”

Even during presale tickets were selling fast, and those who were able to secure them added they felt more secure buying from the theatre.

”I’m not super worried about verified companies like Eventbrite or ticket master but if I was going through say Craiglist, Facebook Messenger, or Facebook Marketplace, I would be more hesitant because people could be lying if they have tickets,” said Mary Brown who purchased a ticket along with her friends.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and they can be purchased at the Tennessee Theatre box office or Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Empty glasses
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
More sunshine Friday
Frosty cold Friday morning to more mild temperatures this weekend
Tracking one last cold night before the 70s return - with a little rain
Tracking one last cold night before the 70s return - with a little rain