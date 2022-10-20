Morristown woman shot in face, police say

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Thursday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Thursday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”

The homeowner, Tiffany Brooks, was taken into custody for further investigation. Officials have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his...
Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health
Jumbe
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
Vol fan celebrates being cancer free during Alabama game
East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory