Morristown woman shot in face, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Thursday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”

The homeowner, Tiffany Brooks, was taken into custody for further investigation. Officials have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

