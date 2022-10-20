Notable matchups for week 10 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The penultimate week of the high school football regular season kicks off Thursday evening, as a pair of region foes battle for playoff positioning in a televised matchup. Carter (4-4, 1-2) travels south of the river having won four of its last five games. The Hornets are looking to sting a South-Doyle (2-6, 1-2) team that can do some damage with its rushing attack.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

West (8-0) vs. Maryville (6-2)

You know how the old saying goes in East Tennessee: it feels like 98, 99. West is looking to become the first team since 1999 to beat both Alcoa and Maryville in the same year. The matchup to watch here is Maryville’s offense against West’s stout defense. The home rebels are giving up just 8.25 points per game and have shut out half of its opponents this season. Derek Hunt’s offensive unit clocks in at just shy of 35 points per game.

Anderson County (8-0) vs. Bearden (6-2)

Mavericks quarterback Walker Martinez missed out on this matchup last year and is out for revenge against the Bulldogs this time around. The Anderson County senior class - which includes Martinez - is on a tear so far this year. The Mavericks haven’t scored fewer than 35 points in a game and averages 43.25 points per contest. First-year Bearden head coach Josh Jones’ squad has won six of its last seven games after dropping the season opener to West. The key in this game will be for Bearden’s defense to bend, but not break against AC’s high-powered offense.

Catholic (3-4) vs. Powell (6-2)

Remember how this one ended a year ago?

TOUCHDOWN CATHOLIC!



Tommy Winton holds on to give the Fighting Irish the lead! pic.twitter.com/95Ubi3C4A4 — RIVALRY THURSDAY (@rivalrythursday) October 22, 2021

With Catholic’s Tommy Winton now at ETSU, the Fighting Irish will have to look elsewhere for playmaking abilities. On offense, it starts with quarterback Jayden Neal. The sophomore has thrown for 1,460 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 7 games. On the other sideline, Powell features Tennessee Tech commit Jordyn Potts, who’s right on Neal’s heels with 1,284 passing yards and 10 touchdowns despite playing one fewer game.

Webb (7-0) vs. Boyd Buchanan (6-2)

Webb will honor longtime head coach David Meske at halftime of its matchup with Boyd Buchanan. Meske was part of seven of the school’s eight state championships - including three in a row from 2012-2014. Meske’s offense is led by quarterback and Navy commit Charles Robinson, who has a couple of high-profile targets to rely on. Junior Markeis Barrett and freshman Shavar Young anchor the receiving corps and have hauled in a combined 934 receiving yards on the year. Former Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin leads a Boyd Buchanan defense that has shut out three of its eight opponents this season and is giving up 10.63 points per game.

