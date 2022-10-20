Owners find three cows shot, killed in North Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men from North Knox County found three of their cows shot and killed in an overgrown field Wednesday after they had gotten loose, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News.

Deputies responded to a home on Brock Road on Oct. 19 around 1:30 p.m. Once on the scene, a man told investigators that his cows got loose early that morning and that he and his son, both part owners of the animals, had been searching for them.

While searching, the man’s son located all three cows dead in an overgrown field. According to the report, they had all been shot.

“On scene, reporting officer observed one bull, red in color with a gunshot wound near the hind quarter exiting from the stomach, one white cow with a possible gunshot wound in the back, and one red cow with two gunshot wounds on the side of its face,” the report stated.

Both red and white cows were pregnant, the report noted.

The son told investigators that he heard multiple gunshots in the area early that morning but was unsure who was shooting or exactly where it was coming from.

According to the report, deputies spoke to a neighbor who said he saw the cows in the roadway when he returned home from work during overnight hours. However, he said they ran out of the road and out of sight.

The owners said the damages were approximately $5,000.

At this time, the suspect in the shooting is unknown, according to KCSO.

