Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Annual Pansy Project Kickoff is returning in October and will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.

During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Decorating Knoxville can help promote awareness and remind the community of the achievements of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.

To benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation and bring awareness to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, the Pansy Project was born and returns annually to Knoxville.

“The Pansy Project has become a special tradition throughout Knoxville, and this year is a bittersweet event as we also remember the life of Lisa Stanley, who ensured the Pansy Project was a success year after year,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Stanley’s Greenhouse, located at 3029 Davenport Road, at 2:00 p.m.

Can’t make it? Orange and purple pansies will be available at the greenhouse anytime in the fall.

