Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

Orange and purple pansies will be available at Stanley’s Greenhouse anytime in the fall.
Purple Pansies
Purple Pansies(NBC12)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Annual Pansy Project Kickoff is returning in October and will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.

During the fall, orange and purple pansies are purchased and planted in East Tennessee to show support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Decorating Knoxville can help promote awareness and remind the community of the achievements of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.

To benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation and bring awareness to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, the Pansy Project was born and returns annually to Knoxville.

“The Pansy Project has become a special tradition throughout Knoxville, and this year is a bittersweet event as we also remember the life of Lisa Stanley, who ensured the Pansy Project was a success year after year,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Stanley’s Greenhouse, located at 3029 Davenport Road, at 2:00 p.m.

Can’t make it? Orange and purple pansies will be available at the greenhouse anytime in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
A 17-year-old was airlifted from Rockvale Middle School's parking lot with a gunshot wound on...
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by...
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be...
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care