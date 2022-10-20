Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

A 17-year-old was airlifted from Rockvale Middle School's parking lot with a gunshot wound on...
A 17-year-old was airlifted from Rockvale Middle School's parking lot with a gunshot wound on Wednesday.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.

She was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she died.

The investigation continues. No charges have been filed.

“At this time, we are still in the investigative phase and will be conducting multiple follow-ups,” Captain Todd Sparks said. “All parties involved have been identified and are being interviewed about what transpired.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
police lights
Man shoots another man who punched him during road rage incident, police say
Neyland Stadium goal posts wind up at UT Frat House
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says seasonable temperatures start the weekend!
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
Purple Pansies
Pansy Project Kickoff to take place in October, benefit Pat Summitt Foundation
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by...
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
When it becomes clear that Jumbe’s medications are no longer managing his pain, he will be...
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care