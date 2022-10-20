US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

“The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting,” Kirby said.

The U.S. first revealed this summer that Russia was purchasing Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to launch against Ukraine. Iran has denied selling its munitions to Russia.

Martial law has been declared in four annexed regions of Ukraine. (CNN, RTL GERMANY, KREMLIN,Telegram/ Volodymyr Zelensky, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

