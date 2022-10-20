UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. The university took to Twitter Wednesday to raise a call to Vol Nation.

“Hey #VolTwitter, we know you guys are great fundraisers. Is there any chance you would help one of our own who’s family lost their home from Hurricane Ian?” UT Martin representatives said, referencing a recent fundraiser for new Neyland goalposts that has raised over $160,000 as of Thursday morning.

Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White also made the call, saying “What do you say #VolNation?”

Hey #VolTwitter, we know you guys are great fundraisers. Is there any chance you would help one of our own who’s family lost their home from Hurricane Ian? https://t.co/l2rOD0IGhm — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) October 20, 2022

AJ Marquez is the UT Martin player at the center of the GoFundMe. UT Martin officials said his parents are still in Florida dealing with the tragedy.

Those interested can donate here. So far, the campaign has raised over $36,000.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.