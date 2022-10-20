VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in June. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.

