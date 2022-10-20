What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments.

Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.

Candace Viox said the bistro is a place where a lot of women meet up with someone they’ve met online, if they are feeling afraid or uncomfortable, they can ask the bartender for an ‘Angel Shot’. It alerts staff the patron is with someone they don’t feel safe being around.

Viox said it has been used twice at the bistro to alert staff.

“We did have a lady meeting someone here that she had met online and they were at the bar, and she was very uncomfortable. She went and came back from the restroom, and asked one of our servers for an Angel Shot. Kevin was able to escort her out the back door, where she was able to call her sister and her sister was able to come to pick her up,” shared Viox.

Other places across the country have adopted the same phrase, some places using different variations when ordering such as an Angel Shot on the rocks, or straight up. Each variation is code for different scenarios.

For more information about Angel Shots and different ways to order one, click here.

