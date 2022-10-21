Another frosty cold start but you’ll notice the warming trend this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another frosty cold start Friday, but more sunshine and milder temperatures help us out this afternoon and on through your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a clear sky and calm wind, with temperatures around freezing again. This creates frost for some.

It’s a beautiful Friday, helping us recover from about 15 below average in the morning to just a few degrees below average with today’s high of 66 degrees. Winds out of the southwest are helping to send this cold air back north.

Since the sky is mostly clear and dew points are still very low, we will drop to around 38 degrees tonight. With patchy frost in our area higher elevations where we have mid 30s and a few spots still around freezing.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend looks great and feels even better! Saturday’s high is around 73 degrees, which is just above normal. It’s UT’s Homecoming game, with UT Martin coming to town. The morning tailgating is cold, then low 60s by Noon when the game starts and warming to the high by the end of the game. It’s an warm, orange sweatshirt kind of morning, then down to the t-shirt by the afternoon!

Sunday isn’t as cold in the morning, thanks to scattered clouds keeping us in the low 40s, then sunshine boosts us to 75 degrees.

Monday is still on track to warm up to 77, with only a few clouds around for the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are still watching that cold front to bring scattered, light rain Tuesday to Wednesday.

