Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A female bear in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was hit and killed recently, according to park officials.

Dana Soehn, a GSMNP representative, said the bear weighed 220 pounds and was hit on the Gatlinburg Bypass, a 3.6-mile-long bypass located in Sevier County. In addition, the bear did not have any ear tags, so there was no record of it being a “nuisance bear,” which is ranked on the Tennessee Resources Wildlife Agency’s black bear conflict matrix.

On average, there are 11 bears killed by motorists in the park each year. Soehn shared that it likely marked the 6th death of the year, but they did not have specific statistics for 2022.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, here’s what you should do.

