Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

On average, there are 11 bears killed by motorists in the park each year.
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter(Cheryl Senter (custom credit) | AP / Cheryl Senter)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A female bear in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was hit and killed recently, according to park officials.

Dana Soehn, a GSMNP representative, said the bear weighed 220 pounds and was hit on the Gatlinburg Bypass, a 3.6-mile-long bypass located in Sevier County. In addition, the bear did not have any ear tags, so there was no record of it being a “nuisance bear,” which is ranked on the Tennessee Resources Wildlife Agency’s black bear conflict matrix.

On average, there are 11 bears killed by motorists in the park each year. Soehn shared that it likely marked the 6th death of the year, but they did not have specific statistics for 2022.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, here’s what you should do.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Latest News

Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team.
Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department's second annual haunted car wash begins Oct. 21.
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash
Knoxville Police Department
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
What should you wear for a fall hike in the Smokies?