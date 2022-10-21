Charges dropped against man accused of pregnant woman’s murder

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charges against a man who was accused of the 2020 murder of a pregnant woman in Cordova have been dropped.

Keierra McNeil, who was 32 years old and 6 months pregnant at the time of her death, was shot and killed at the Walgreens on Walnut Grove while sitting in her car.

McNeil’s family says Kevin McKinney was the father of the unborn child and continuously called to meet at Walgreens about co-parenting.

Investigators believed McKinney was the shooter, but according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, there isn’t enough evidence to proceed with the charges.

Memphis Police Department will continue to investigate the case.

