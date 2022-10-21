Gov. Lee: Tennessee will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice.

The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the same level as polio, measles, and whooping cough.

However, it isn’t a vaccine mandate. The CDC can’t force states to follow this decision, instead, they’re recommending states add the COVID vaccine to the list of vaccines required to attend school.

RELATED COVERAGE: Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he won’t be adopting that recommendation for Tennessee.

“I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach and Tennessee has led in pushing back on federal COVID vaccine requirements,” Lee said in a post on social media. “Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, Tennessee families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We’ll continue to stand for Tennessee children and for personal freedom.”

