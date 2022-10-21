Jacob joins Montvale Elementary for Career and College Day

Meteorologist Jacob Durham spoke with Montvale Elementary
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Montvale Elementary School held a Career and College Day for its students.

Students were able to hear from Meteorologist Jacob Durham on what happens on a daily basis for a meteorologist. Jacob was able to read a book on various weather phenomena and explain how they form. The students had lots of great questions and were eager to learn what it took to be a meteorologist as well as talk about what its like to be on TV. They were eager to learn about the weather for their upcoming field trip as well.

Montvale Elementary Career and College Day

