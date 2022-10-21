Knoxville church to host musical raising awareness for teen suicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville community is putting a hard topic in the spotlight; teen suicide. This comes just a few weeks after a high school student took her own life.

Now a church is hosting a musical to help raise awareness.

“There’s a dire need in our community for suicide prevention,” said Felecia Outsey, an outreach partner for the play.

Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville is hoping to tackle the issue of teen suicide. The church is in a community that has been devastated by violence. A mural next to the church remembers the lives of local kids that were lost to either violence or suicide.

“Our whole goal is to stop the cycle of trauma. The cycle of violence,” said Outsey.

The church is hosting a play this weekend called “Worth It,” and it comes at a perfect time. A high school girl from that community died by suicide earlier this month. The girl was a dancer in Outsey’s arts group.

“It’s just a lot going on in our community right now,” said Outsey.

The play is being put on by Vet to Vet Tennessee, an organization that typically helps soldiers with suicide awareness. But the president of the organization said they expanded to raising awareness for youth suicide too, after seeing the need.

“It’s the third leading cause of death amongst teenagers,” said Ed Junod, President of Vet to Vet Tennessee.

Junod said trained therapists and counselors will be at the shows this weekend, to encourage people to ask for help if they need it.

It’s the second time the organization has put on the play. The first was in 2019. He said that show caused a lot of people to seek help.

“We found over 75 people in the audience that night that were suicidal,” Junod said.

Everybody in the audience will get a free t-shirt. It reads “you’re worth it.” Junod and Outsey hope that is the lasting message from the play.

The plays are on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Suicide Crisis Number is 988. You’re encouraged to call that number if you or somebody you know is having suicidal thoughts.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.