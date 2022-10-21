Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of kids sentenced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of her kids was sentenced Friday, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

Horace Andrew Tyler Nuñez, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment after shooting and killing his wife in Knoxville last year, a release stated.

In August, Assistant District Attorneys Joanie Stewart and Sean Roberts testified to a jury that Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Vistas Apartments, located on Summit Hill Drive, on January 31, 2021, according to officials.

Upon arrival, they spoke with bystanders who said Nuñez shot his wife multiple times in front of her four children after an argument. Afterward, officials said he fled the scene with three of the children before dropping them off at his mother’s home.

Stewart and Roberts testified that while fleeing, Nuñez stopped at a liquor store and Walmart in Rocky Top. As the convicted murderer fled toward Kentucky, KPD officers forwarded his vehicle description to authorities.

A release stated that the Lexington Police Department attempted to stop Nuñez, but he fled in his vehicle. However, the Kentucky State Police continued the pursuit until he crashed, where he was taken into custody.

“This case was possible because of the hard work and cooperation of many agencies both in Tennessee and Kentucky,” said Allen.

On Friday, Nuñez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on the murder count and four years on the reckless endangerment counts.

KPD, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County 911, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knox County Regional Forensic Center, Rural Metro, Anderson County District Attorney General’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, and Franklin County, Kentucky, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office assisted in the prosecution.

