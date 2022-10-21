KUB’s new fiber service gets 10,000 homes high-speed internet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In June 2021, Knoxville Utilities Board received a grant of $15.2 million to expand its internet service to underserved areas. With those funds, KUB launched a pilot program in July for a new fiber high-speed internet service.

KUB Vice President of Fiber & Chief Jamie Davis said the pilot program was a success thanks to constructive feedback from its users.

“We’ve taken this year to really construct and build back-office systems and are now in the throws to providing what we think is the world’s fastest internet here in Knoxville,” Davis said.

Now, KUB is in “Phase One” almost servicing 10,000 homes and expects to have more than 60,000 homes using fiber by the end of the first phase, according to KUB officials.

Areas that currently have access to the new service are Lincoln Park, Arlington, Park City, Five Points, Morningside, Edgewood and Parkridge.

“Consistently all of our customers really enjoy the speed and unlimited nature of our internet,” Davis said.

You can check if your area will be getting the new fiber service by visiting the KUB official website.

