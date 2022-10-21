Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team

Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. One Knoxville Sporting Club held its “Breaking News” event Thursday evening, during which they announced some major changes coming to the club.

The most significant piece of news to come out of the event was the club’s advancement to USL League One from USL League Two. USL1, the third tier of US soccer, is a fully professional and national league.

With the change in leagues also comes changes in the roster, but the club did confirm that Coach Mark McKeever and team captain James Thomas will be staying in Knoxville, kicking off their professional careers.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather start my career than Knoxville,” Thomas said at the event.

The club also announced a change to the home field. During its inaugural season in the summer of 2022, home games were played at various locations across Knoxville, like Austin-East Magnet High School and Maryville College.

Now, the club has secured a permanent home venue: Regal Stadium, home of the Lady Vols soccer team. The new venue will mean higher capacity, a brand new pitch (sans football yard lines) and, of course, beer for the fans. Those who cannot make it to games will now be able to watch streams on ESPN+, a change from the YouTube streams of the summer 2022 season.

One Knoxville is also set to compete in the US Open Cup. The competition is a national tournament that combines the top three tiers of US soccer, meaning One Knoxville will be going head-to-head with MLS teams.

The club will begin playing again in April. Season ticket deposits are also now available here.

