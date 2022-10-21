Plenty of sunshine this weekend as we warm up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our frosty starts continue as we head into Saturday with patchy frost possible for a few locations, but overall we will be warming things up over the next few mornings. Sunshine will continue to be abundant for the weekend and even the start of next week as rain chances remain low. That will begin to change for next Tuesday and Wednesday as our next cold front arrives.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A quiet evening is ahead with mostly clear skies and light winds, which will allow temperatures to fall pretty quickly through the evening and into the overnight. Temperatures won’t be as cold for Saturday morning as we see a few clouds rolling in to start the day with upper 30s and lower 40s likely for a good portion of the region. Patchy frost is possible, so make sure to take care of the plants again, but warmer nights are on the way.

The weather looks perfect for the Vols Homecoming (WVLT)

Saturday for the game looks to be just fine with no issues as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be a little chilly for those heading out to the tailgate, but will warm nicely into the afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 70s. Clouds will continue to pass by on occasion providing some shade for the fans at the game but they will bring no threat of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will feature a warmer start with lower to middle 40s during the morning with more sunshine for the afternoon as highs head into the middle 70s. Clouds and moisture will slowly begin to increase heading into early next week as our next cold front arrives. Unfortunately, this is a weaker front and that means rain totals are on the lower side.

Best chance of rain right now comes Tuesday night into Wednesday with most of the area only looking at a tenth to maybe quarter inch of rain. Behind the front temperatures cool a little with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and slowly warming to end next week.

Warming up for the weekend (WVLT)

