Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn.

The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on CMT.

The concert will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

It will feature performances by George Straight, Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and more. Special appearances will be made by Loretta’s closest friends and family.

It will air commercial free on CMT at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The football player lost his family home to Hurricane Ian.
UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian
Morristown Police / Source: (WVLT)
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
On UT Campus outside Neyland Stadium
UT sends out warning after multiple students report sexual assault at Neyland Stadium
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial

Latest News

Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team.
Major changes coming to One Knoxville soccer team
Black bear. Photo courtesy AP Photo / Cheryl Senter
Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Knoxville Police Department
‘You have to work five times harder’ | Knoxville police officers voice concerns in survey
What should you wear for a fall hike in the Smokies?
Joeseph Oren Samples, 41.
‘Violent’ sex offender arrested for rape of woman in Knoxville