Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash
Proceeds from the haunted car wash will go toward benefitting the fire department.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to be spooked? A haunted car wash in Seymour may do the trick.
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual haunted car wash from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 29 and 30.
The event is located at the Auto Spa Express at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour.
Tickets for the wash and scare cost $25 and will benefit the volunteer fire department. They will be sold on-site only.
