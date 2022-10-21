Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to be spooked? A haunted car wash in Seymour may do the trick.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual haunted car wash from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 29 and 30.

The event is located at the Auto Spa Express at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour.

Tickets for the wash and scare cost $25 and will benefit the volunteer fire department. They will be sold on-site only.

