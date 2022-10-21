Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash

Proceeds from the haunted car wash will go toward benefitting the fire department.
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department's second annual haunted car wash begins Oct. 21.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to be spooked? A haunted car wash in Seymour may do the trick.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its second annual haunted car wash from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 29 and 30.

The event is located at the Auto Spa Express at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour.

Tickets for the wash and scare cost $25 and will benefit the volunteer fire department. They will be sold on-site only.

Join us for our second annual Haunted Carwash beginning TONIGHT. Come out for a fun time and support SVFD. Times: 7 to...

Posted by Seymour Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, October 21, 2022

