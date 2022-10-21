TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Loudon Co. man
A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man from Loudon County.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Loudon Co. on Thursday night.
Robert Spall is 5′8″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. The 95-year-old man may be driving a 2004 black GMC Envoy with Tennessee tag 482BFGV.
Spall has a medical condition that may impact his ability to return home. There is no known clothing description and his last known location was not released.
Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to contact the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 865-458-9081 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
